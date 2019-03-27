Man Rescued From Icy Floodwaters of Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls

The unresponsive body of a man was pulled from the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon. While rescue crews performed CPR during transit to Avera McKennan Hospital, there is no word on his condition as of early Wednesday morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reports an eyewitness saw the man floating down the river at 4:28 P.M. He lost sight of the victim after he reportedly entered an area of rapids. SFFR found the victim just downstream from the 6th Street Bridge, trapped in debris.

Rescue crews were able to reach the man and bring him up onto the railroad trestle bridge. CPR was started and continue as the patient was prepared for transport to the hospital. BNSF had to hold up an approaching train until the rescue could clear the top of the railroad bridge. KDLT News expects there will be an update at police briefing Wednesday morning.