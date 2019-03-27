More Than One Million Private Wells Face Contamination Risk

Flooding throughout the Midwest places families at health risk

ST. LOUIS – More than 1 million private wells that supply drinking water in mostly rural parts of the Midwest could face the risk of contamination from floodwater, posing a health concern that could linger long after the flooding subsides. The high water and swift current carries such things as raw sewage from overburdened treatment plants. The National Ground Water Association says there are 1.1 million private wells in 300 flooded counties in 10 states.