South Dakota National Guard Distributes 9K Gallons of Water on Pine Ridge Reservation

(Ryan Hermens/Rapid City Journal via AP)

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. – The Pine Ridge Reservation is inundated with flood water and the South Dakota National Guard was called in to help.

13 guard members helped distribute drinkable water to communities on the reservation. More than 8,000 people were without water in Oglala County after recent flooding damaged a main waterline.

The guard brought in five water systems, capable of distributing 2,000 gallons of water each. The waterline has been repaired.

During their three days providing support, the soldiers distributed nearly 9,500 gallons of water.