Officials Reminding Residents of Health Risks During Flood Clean Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Flooding has left many with a mess to clean up but as residents start the cleaning process, there are health risks to watch for.

The main concern is coming into contact with contaminated water. Make sure no open wounds are exposed to water or you could risk a skin infection.

There’s also a risk of getting infectious diseases like E. Coli or Salmonella. So health officials say it’s important to wash your hands after cleaning up.

“If you get one of these infections it’s good ole viral Gastroenteritis type symptoms, but a lot of times if they’re bacteria related they don’t resolve very quickly on their own and can be a little more severe than you would experience in your typical stomach bug,” says Avera Internal Medicine Dr. Jennifer McKay.

Metal objects hidden by flood water increase your risk of injury. Health officials recommend you get your tetanus shot if it’s not up to date.