Sanford International Prepares For 2nd Year

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The First Sanford International was a whopping success despite some bad weather during the week leading up to the event. Andy North says the players were all excited and impressed with the tournament at Minnehaha C.C. and he expects all of the top players to be in Sioux Falls again. He says they learned from 2018 and plan to make this year’s event even bigger and better!