SDSU Women Land on Opposite Coast

PORTLAND, OR… The SDSU women’s basketball team left the east coast at 11:45 pm Monday night after beating Syracuse 75-64 advancing to the Sweet 16. They left the SF Airport at 3:00 Wednesday and landed in Portland Wednesday at 6:25 CST. It’s been a whirlwind week for the Jacks after making history Monday night. But as Myah Selland, Tagyn Larson and Tylee Irwin told Zach Borg, they are running on fumes and adrenaline but excited to be part of the Weet 16 Friday night when they play the Oregon Ducks at 10:30 CST.