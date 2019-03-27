Sioux Falls Woman Convicted of Conspiring to Distribute Meth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman has been convicted of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

35-year-old Nicole Marie Watson was sentenced earlier this week to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years supervised release.

Authorities say Watson received approximately eight pounds of meth from co-conspirators and distributed it throughout Sioux Falls.

Watson pled guilty to the charges last December and was immediately turned over to the custody of the US Marshals Service.