Warmer Temperatures, Better Prices Signal Hope for Farmers

The forecast is higher prices and drier days ahead for our farmers. Neither can't come soon enough.

Things were already tough for farmers across the nation when the trade war escalated this past fall. A brutally cold winter and now a devastating wet spring have only compounded the problem for growers and producers locally. With calving season underway, the cold and the snow and now the floodwaters have been a deadly mix for many ranchers. But there is reason to hope that better days ahead are right around the corner, according to the former Secretary of Agriculture for the State of South Dakota. A few of the reasons he believes that’s the case, in the interview with the KDLT News Today crew, below.