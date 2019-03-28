Authorities ID Victims in South Dakota Garbage Truck Crash

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota authorities have released the names of two men killed when their garbage truck crashed last week north of Mitchell.

The state Department of Public Safety identifies the victims as the driver, 61-year-old Glen White of Canova, and his passenger, 46-year-old Travis Meyer of Howard.

Authorities say the truck was northbound on Highway 37 near the James River bridge when it left the road last Thursday, went through a guardrail and ended up in the flooded river.

Crews found the truck on Saturday. The men’s bodies were found inside the truck when it was pulled from the river Sunday.

Investigators believe equipment failure may have caused the crash. The speed of floodwaters on the river made the search and recovery difficult.