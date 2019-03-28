City of Sioux Falls Announces PARK SMARTER App

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Finding a parking space in downtown Sioux Falls is getting a little easier.

The city is announcing a new app, called PARK SMARTER. The mobile app lets people see open spots on their phone. There is also an option to pay and extend parking sessions remotely.

The app can also send real-time parking expiration notifications to your phone. The Park Smarter app will work at more than 250 of the city’s smart meters and at the Washington Pavilion parking ramp.

PARK SMARTER is now available for download on the Apple and Google App stores.