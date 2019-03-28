Iowa Governor Signs Campus Free Speech Legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s governor has signed a bill backed by conservative groups that requires public universities and community colleges to implement policies protecting free speech on campus.

The Des Moines Register reports that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the legislation Wednesday mandating that the schools consider what changes they need to make to maintain the “fullest degree of intellectual freedom and free expression.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week that ordered colleges to protect free speech or risk losing federal funding.

Conservative students and groups nationwide complain that their free speech rights have been restricted on liberal campuses in recent years, triggering a series of proposals from state legislators.