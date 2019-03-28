Oregon Eager for Re-Match with Jackrabbits

Oregon Ducks want revenge against the Jackrabbits

PORTLAND, OR—When he coached at Gonzaga, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves played a difficult game at South Dakota State and told his staff to never schedule a game in Brookings.

Well a funny thing happened in December this season.

“After the game, again a real hard fought game between both teams, 87-79 neither team could stop each other. I told Jody the same thing,” said Graves. “This time I will fire her if I ever go back to South Dakota State. But, I admire Aaron so much. The way he coaches, works with his team, and they really do play basketball the way it is supposed to be played.”

Oregon ended up pulling out an 87-79 win, and the Ducks are eager to show how much they’ve grown in three months.

“Our defense has gotten better. Our offense became more efficient,” said Ruthy Hebard, Oregon junior forward. “So, it’s going to be fun to play South Dakota State again and see all the changes we can make, and how well we do.”

And in a way this returns the favor, as the Ducks figure to have more fans in nearby Portland.

“Were going to have a home atmosphere here,” said Satou Sabally, Oregon sophomore forward. “So, this is basically going to be a home game; with a lot of duck fans cheering us on.”

“Were watching film on us and the mistakes that we made and the positives that came out of the game,” said Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon junior guard. “So, i think that gives us a little more confidence in knowing what we need to do better and what didn’t do as well.”

But that familiarity goes both ways.

“They’re not super unfamiliar, we played them before,” said Myah Selland, South Dakota State sophomore forward. “We kind of know what do expect out of them. I think it is more of an advantage that we got to play them earlier in the year.”

“A Jackrabbit steps on campus, they’re running the same things until the day they leave,” said Graves. “That’s why they’re so good at what they do. They don’t change their system and their style of play each and every year. I think that what makes them special; very similar to what we do.”

The Jacks will take the practice floor in a few minutes and we will have more with them tonight at 10.