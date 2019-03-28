Red Cross Opens Shelter for Those Displaced by Flooding in Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – The Big Sioux River in Dell Rapids is still in major flood stages and has surrounded some homes. The Red Cross has a shelter in place from those who have been displaced by the flooding.

Red Cross volunteers set up the shelter at the Lutheran Church in Dell Rapids. Emergency Management officers estimate that about 20 households have been displaced by flooding. The shelter opened on Wednesday.

The shelters are equipped with water, food, beds, blankets, and comfort care kits, that come with other essentials to those in need.

“The basic toothbrush, soap, washcloths, those kinds of things that they may not have been able to leave their home with. The red cross is now proud to be, to be pet-friendly, so we have a pet area,” says volunteer Deb Butman-Perkins.

Butman-Perkins brought her dogs with her to hang out at the shelter. The shelter is expected to remain open until floodwater recedes or until the city of Dell Rapids says they no longer need it.