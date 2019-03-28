SDSU Ready For the Moment

SDSU prepares for their historic Sweet 16 game tomorrow night

PORTLAND, OR— It is a humbling experience for these players and especially Macy Miller.

The Mitchell native watched her cousin Mike play in NBA Arenas growing up, and now it’s her turn!

“I think it’s going to be something special. You know I was getting super excited walking in here just thinking Lebron James stepped in here! I was pretty excited but I’m excited to be able to step out on the court and that NBA teams play here, it’s pretty exciting.” SDSU Senior Guard Macy Miller says.

“It’s huge. We were obviously just at the Carrier Dome and that was a huge facility but knowing that a big team like the Trailblazers play here and we get to play here too, it’s super awesome.” SDSU Freshman

says.

Paiton’s right, this place is huge. Yet coach Aaron Johnston and his players say that it, and the moment, aren’t too big for them.

“Well I think so. We’ve been to the tournament a lot, obviously first time into this part of the tournament, but we’ve been to the tournament a lot so I felt like the team was really comfortable going out there. Knew what to expect, kind of had an idea of all the extras that go into it.” Johnston says.

“I think we’re all kind of running on excitement and adrenaline at this point. But we’re just so excited to be here and staying focused and locked in on every practice, every shootaround, we’re staying really focused so yeah, it’s been really good.” SDSU Junior Forward Tagyn Larson says.

“I mean I think we all just kind of had this feeling that we were going to get here. Obviously it’s been our goal all season and we’re just really happy that we were able to do something special and that we were able to do it for our seniors.” SDSU Freshman Guard Tylee Irwin says.

And those seniors are a key part of that. Madison Guebert and Macy Miller nearly got the Jacks to the Sweet 16 three years ago.

While many in Portland will view them as the unlikeliest team in the regional this weekend, and a heavy underdog to an Oregon team that may have as many as 12,000 fans in the stands, Madi and Macy and the rest of the girls knew they could hang with Oregon after their eight point loss in December and expected to be here.

And they don’t expect to be finished on Friday.

“Yeah we have a lot of confidence in all our players and we’ve had a lot of girls that have been stepping up. It’s not really reliant on a couple of us scoring or two or three of us scoring.” SDSU Senior Guard Madison Guebert says.

“We get here and it’s just as exciting, you’re in the Sweet 16. But you also have to focus because we don’t want to settle here. We want to keep going. We have a great team ahead of us and we’re looking forward to it.” Miller Says.