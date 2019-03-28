Sioux Falls Man Arrested in Connection with “Sophisticated” Meth Lab

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls area authorities arrested a man on multiple drug charges after they found several meth lab components in the house he was squatting in.

Police were called to the area of 259th and 471st Street after someone with the Sioux Falls Development Foundation discovered a person’s personal belongings at a vacant house in the Foundation Business Park development area.

Once police arrived they found a man that had been squatting in the residence. Police also found a small amount of meth and a meth pipe. The Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant and found evidence suggesting the man had recently made meth in the house. Police say the lab wasn’t functioning at the time but that all of the components were present. Police also say they found nine firearms.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Ethan Lee Lundburg on multiple drug charges.

Police say it’s been two to three years since meth labs have been a problem in the area. They say the meth labs they did see were all small pot labs that would only manufacture small amounts. They say this lab was more sophisticated and had the potential to manufacture larger amounts.