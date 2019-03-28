Sioux Steel Gives Up Land For Development

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- “It’s time for us to leave”. That was the message Sioux Steel gave to the downtown Sioux Falls community.

Sioux Steel was founded about 100 years ago. Their move is going to allow for about 11 acres of land to be developed.

This area in downtown Sioux Falls is highly coveted, and highly trafficked. With the land also being at the start of “the falls” on the Big Sioux River.

Lloyd companies was chosen to take charge and develop this land after Sioux Steel moves out. Who plans to turn the land into hotels, restaurants, and other public use space.

To this point, there is no timeline as to when all of this will begin.