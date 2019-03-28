Spoke-N-Sport Builds Strider Bikes for Cleveland Elementary Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Last week, we introduced you to Chad Pickard, the owner of Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls. An avid bicyclist himself, Pickard is working to introduce younger generations to the sport of bicycling.

Pickard and others put in extra hours this week to build 24 strider bikes that will be donated tomorrow to Cleveland Elementary’s pilot bicycle program.

Pickard fundraised and worked with the Strider Education Foundation to bring the learn-to-ride program to Sioux Falls. The bikes will be dropped off at Cleveland Elementary Friday afternoon.

KDLT Photojournalist Tyler Teal was there for the sights and sounds of building the bikes.