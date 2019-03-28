Twins Optimistic About the Season

Minnesota Twins are looking forward to the 2019 season

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—With opening day upon us, there is optimism for every team including the Twins.

Returning players like Trevor Hildenberger can’t wait for the season to start and create that chemistry with teammates.

As a pitcher, he really appreciates some of the moves the team made to acquire power batters; he thinks that will also benefit the pitching staff.

“Anything to make us better and anything to help out team wins games is amazing,” said Hildenberger. “You mentioned big sluggers. CJ Cron, Jonathan Schoop, Nelson Cruz they’re all bonafide power hitters. And if they can help us win games we’re excited to have them. It’s also a security blanket for us pitchers so we can have a little more breathing room when we know our offense can provide some power.”

But ultimately it will be up to pitchers like Trent who will play the biggest role in determining what kind of season it will be at target field.