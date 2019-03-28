U.S. Senators Urging for Quick Federal Relief for Ranchers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – U.S. Senators from North and South Dakota, Montana, Iowa, and Kansas are urging federal authorities to provide urgent assistance to ranchers impacted by all of the spring flooding.

The senators are requesting funding through the Livestock Indemnity Program, which provides benefits to producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather.

The senators wrote in a letter to Secretary Perdue, “at the peak of calving and lambing seasons, livestock producers in the Rocky Mountains, the plains, the Mississippi Valley, and the Great Lakes regions have had devastating livestock losses due to these events.”

The payments are equal to 75% of the average fair market value of the livestock.