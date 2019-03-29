City of Sioux Falls to Open Sandbag Drop-Off Locations

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: People with sandbags filled in preparation for spring flooding have several options on how to manage them.

People living in flood-prone areas may want to store their sandbags for future use. Sandbags can also be opened and the sand used on the owner’s property.

Empty sandbags can be placed in the garbage. The City has also opened three sandbag collection locations for disposal of sandbags.

The drop-off locations, which will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, are located at:

Riverdale Park parking lot—2000 East 24th Street

Tomar Park parking lot—100 West Twin Oaks Road

Sherman Park parking lot—2705 West 12th Street

Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Saturday, April 13. Please drop off only during these hours of operation.

While the parks used for these drop-off locations remain closed to the public, the parking lots are open for use as sandbag collection locations.