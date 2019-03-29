Gov. Noem Announces Nearly $55.0 Million for Statewide Environmental Projects

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem says the state Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved nearly $55.0 million for water, wastewater, and solid waste projects. The board met today in Pierre.

The $54,971,550 total includes $11,139,000 in grants and $43,832,550 in low-interest loans, with $2,900,000 in principal forgiveness.

The grants and loans awarded by the board are administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“I am pleased to announce that this financial assistance is available,” said Gov. Noem. “These grant and loan awards will result in upgraded wastewater and drinking water systems, new landfill equipment, waste tire and solid waste cleanups, and enhanced protection of the environment.”

Grants were awarded to:

Brown County, $139,000 to purchase a new landfill compactor

Loans were awarded to:

Avon, $312,000 for drinking water and wastewater improvements

Loans with principal forgiveness were awarded to:

Bridgewater, $1,760,000 loan, with $260,000 in principal forgiveness, for storm water system improvements

Grant and loan packages were awarded to:

Elkton, $6,000,000 for water and wastewater projects, which includes $2,794,000 in grants and $3,206,000 in loans with $1,164,000 in principal forgiveness

The grants and loans were awarded from DENR’s Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program and Solid Waste Management Program.

The Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, funded in part by revenues from the Petroleum Release Compensation Tank Inspection fee and the sale of lotto tickets, provides grants and loans for water, wastewater and watershed projects.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for public drinking water system projects.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for wastewater, storm water, water conservation, and nonpoint source projects.

Principal forgiveness is a subsidy option that results in a reduced loan repayment amount for the borrower.

The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling and waste tire projects.

The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated water and waste funding for the Consolidated and Solid Waste programs through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.