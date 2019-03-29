Governor Noem Declares March 29th As “Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day”

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Vietnam was the longest war in American history and veteran Donald Dahlin still remembers how people treated him after he returned home. In fact, he didn’t come out as a Vietnam veteran until after Desert Storm was over because he wanted to show his support for the young soldiers.

“The fortunate part about the thing is the recognition that the public will give us now. Really,” says Vietnam Veteran Donald Dahlin.

Vietnam veterans displayed their memorabilia during an open house at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter Home. This day gives these veterans a chance to connect with fellow soldiers and to have a true “welcome home” after years of not feeling appreciated by some people in the country. This is also a chance to connect them to various resources in the community.

“If they’re going through something (I guess) through some times from post traumatic stress disorder. If they need assistance in filing a claim, or if they need assistance in getting into the V.A. (you know). In a word, we’re their advocate,” says Gene Murphy of the Disabled American Veterans.

Veterans are also celebrating and anticipating the arrival of the new South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery. The 6-million dollar grant from the National Cemetery Administration will hopefully break ground sometime between August and September. This will not only benefit veterans in our area, but surrounding states as well.

Murphy states, “This is just super for the veterans not only in South Dakota, but in Minnesota and Iowa. It’s 15 minutes and you can be at the new South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery.”

The 60-acre cemetery will be located just north of Sioux Falls near I-90. Right now, the closest cemetery for veterans is the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.