Kyle Rudolph Tours Sanford Complex

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph paid the Sanford Sports Complex a visit

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph made an early morning visit to Sioux Falls this morning.

Rudolph came to get a tour of the Sanford Fieldhouse; he is the most recent member of the Vikings to join the Sanford family.

Rudolph explained he is always looking for a way to give back to the community and help kids in need.

He saw Sanford as a perfect opportunity to do just that.

“Everyone that i know that is involved in the Sanford family whether its Chad greenway, Adam Thielen, CJ Ham. I respect them tremendously,” said Rudolph. “What Sanford aligns with is exactly what myself and my wife align ourselves with.”

The 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee the will be back at the Sanford Sports Complex for the Hy-Vee/ Sanford Legends camp in June.