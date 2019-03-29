SDSU Not Your Average Underdogs

SDSU faces off against Oregon in 1st Sweet 16 appearance

PORTLAND, ME—On experience alone Oregon should win this game. After all it’s their third straight Sweet 16 and they’re a team that has national championship aspirations.

SDSU has never been in this position before but, from personal experience, that’s something that scares Oregon head coach Kelly Graves.

“We made kind of a run as a ten seed, we didn’t know what the heck we were doing to be honest with you! We hadn’t planned to really win those games or anything like that. But I think kind of being dumb helped us. The moment wasn’t too big because we didn’t know what to expect. Listen, they’re a veteran group though. So it maybe their first time in this spot but it’s not their first time in this tournament or in big games.” Graves says.

“We’re playing a lot more aggressively and I think, offensively in the first time we played Oregon, we were pretty timid and passive in kind of getting into the basket. So I think overall we have a more aggressive mentality.” SDSU Senior Guard Madison Guebert says.

“I think we’re going to try and just feed off of whatever energy is in the gym. Whether it’s our fans, their fans, I know we’ll have a lot of fans out there to so we’re just going to go out there and try and do our best for them.” SDSU Sophomore Guard Tylee Irwin says.

“We’re ready for this game. We’ve just got to play like we have been all year. Obviously it’s a big game, it could be our last game as well. We’ve just got to playing with that motivation we’ve had the whole year.” SDSU Senior Guard Macy Miller says.

Whatever happens this season has been a sweet one for South Dakota State, one that will set the bar for future teams and generations to come.

We’ll find out in a few hours, though, if it’s an “Elite” one.