SDSU Spotlight: Young Jackrabbits Gain NCAA Tournament Experience

Unlikely Duo Helping SDSU In Big Dance

PORTLAND, OREGON – A year ago Paiton Burckhard was probably more concerned with getting ready for her high school prom.

Now, now she and teammate Tylee Irwin are going toe-to-toe with the Oregon Ducks on national TV in bigger roles than they ever expected coming into the program.

Both have had key roles in for the Jacks along the way, with Aberdeen alum Burckhard shooting 9-for-10 from the field in the NCAA Tournament, including ten critical points in their 2nd round win over Syracuse.

-Correction: In the story it is state that Irwin is a freshman. She is a sophomore