SDSU Tops Fort Wayne In Doubleheader

SDSU takes two wins against Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IN—The Jackrabbits walked away with a pair of wins against Purdue Fort Wayne this afternoon. SDSU took the first game 5 runs to 4, with a home run from Drew Beazley and 6 strikeouts from Tyler Olmstead. The Jacks turned up the offense a notch in the 2nd game, winning 12 runs to 2. Landon Badger carried the team with 3 home runs and 3 RBI’s.