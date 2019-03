Stampede Fall To Fargo

Stampede fall to Fargo 4-1

SIOUX FALLS, SD—The Stampede fell Friday night to the Fargo Force, 4 goals to 1. The Stampede now lose the tie for 2nd place in the West with the Blackhawks, dropping down to 3rd place. Andre Lee scored the lone goal for the Herd for his 17th on the season.