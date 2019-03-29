Tickets For 6th Annual Cattleman’s Foundation Gala On Sale

Simon Floss,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Cattleman’s Foundation and Feeding South Dakota have once again teamed up to fight hunger.

For the sixth year, they’ll be hosting the ‘Cattleman’s Foundation Gala and Concert’ on June 22nd, and they’ve booked quite the musical guest. Country music star Jake Owens will headline the concert. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 29th, at 10:00 a.m.

The Cattleman’s Foundation has also pledged $150,000 to  Feeding South Dakota in an effort to provide food insecure families more beef. The latest donation will have pushed their total over $1,000,000 since the first Gala and Concert.

