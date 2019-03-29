TJ Otzelberger Is Introduced At UNLV

Former Jackrabbit Head Basketball Coach introduced at new home

LAS VEGAS, NV—Former Jackrabbit Head Basketball Coach TJ Otzelberger was introduced at new home at UNLV yesterday.

It was reported that Otzelberger will not be taking any of his former with him to Las Vegas.

But, he does hope to bring the same tenacity and attention to detail that gave him instant success at SDSU.

He expects through this to return the Runnin’ Rebels to same level of dominance they had in the late 80s and early 90s.

“The aura around UNLV basketball was electric,” said Otzelberger. “The play on the court was rivaled with excitement and the arena was rockin’. We will get that magic back. We’ll compete for conference titles, NCAA tournament berths, and one day for a national championship again!”

In order to do that Otzelberger is going to have to recruit really well. Which shouldn’t be a problem because if you can get athletes to come to South Dakota. Let’s be honest. He should not have no problem getting them to Las Vegas.