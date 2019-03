Twin Brother Drew Travels to Portland in Show of Family Support for SDSU’s Madison Guebert

PORTLAND, OREGON – When she hits the floor in the Sweet 16 in Portland, Jackrabbit star Madison Guebert will have her biggest fan in the stands.

Madison’s twin brother Drew Guebert never made it to a ton of his sister’s games at SDSU.

He was after all busy playing at the University of Sioux Falls.

With his career over and hers winding down, there’s no way he was going to miss this one.