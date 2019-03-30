Intoxicated Man Rescued From Water at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Late Friday night, Sioux Falls authorities say an intoxicated man was rescued from the Big Sioux River in Falls Park, just six hours after the park reopened from being shut down by floodwaters.

Sioux Falls Police say around 11:30 p.m., an officer in the park heard the man yelling in the water. He was on the east side of the park near the Old Queen Bee Mill above the main falls. Authorities say the man was standing in three to four feet of water and did not have the strength to aid in his own rescue. Rescue crews used a ladder to get down a 12-foot retaining wall and a rope to pull the man to safety. He was treated for hypothermia and is expected to be okay.

Police say he had been drinking. No decisions have been made on whether he will be fined for being in the water because police say his medical condition is a higher priority right now.