Jackrabbits Historic Tournament Run Comes To A End

SDSU was defeated 63-53 by Oregon

PORTLAND, OR— For the first time ever in the Division One era, South Dakota State took the floor in the Sweet 16, but much like almost every other NCAA Tournament game they’ve ever played in, they had to face a partisan crowd of more than 11,000 Oregon fans.

Despite that it was the Jackrabbits who seemed more at ease early. Sanborn Central Woonsocket Alum Myah Selland scoring five straight to maintain the advantage. She’d finish with 13 points.

And after Madison Guebert hit a three, SDSU led 12-8 midway through the quarter.

Then Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu heated up. She scored six straight points to key a 10-0 run, as Oregon lead 18-12 after one.

Rylie Cascio Jensen stopped the run with a three to start the second quarter. But that wouldn’t be a sign of things to come.

SDSU shot jus

t 2-11 from three and 12-of-36 for the half. Satou Sabally and Oregon took advantage, opening up a 31-22 lead at the break.

Ruthy Hebard extended the lead past double figures in the third quarter as SDSU fell 16 back.

Macy Miller caught fire late, scoring five points, but the Jacks still trailed 49-34 after 3.

In the 4th SDSU seemed to find offensive life, with Tylee Irwin helping the Rabbits pull within 12.

But State couldn’t capitalize on their 20 offensive rebounds, and Hebard kept the Ducks ahead with two more of her game high 21.

In the game’s final seconds, the final shot of Macy Miller’s brilliant career was good. She closed her career with 21 points as the Jacks fell 63-53.

“Defensively, we did everything right like we want to,” said Miller. “Offensively, it stinks because we struggled today offensively. You know, I wish shots would’ve fallen for us. But, not tonight.”

“[Oregon’s] defense ramped up from where it was back in Brookings,” said Aaron Johnston, SDSU head coach. “I thought we defended well. We were playing against so really phenomenal players to think you’re just going to lock somebody down is not going to happen. But, we just couldn’t generate enough offense.”

“Our shots just weren’t falling, which is tough for us,” said Paiton Burckhard, SDSU freshman forward. “Mentally that stinks, but I think we played a great game other than that.”

“We saw them in December, we saw them again tonight, and I don’t want to play them again,” said Kelly Graves, Oregon head coach. “They just play so hard, those players

are just so well coached, and they know how to play. They gave us everything that they could tonight.”

“I’m so proud of our girls, especially our seniors,” said Rylie Cascio, SDSU junior guard. “It just been such a fun season and such as special one. Were just so grateful for everyone that’s been with us the whole time.”

“To make it to the Sweet Sixteen and history like that is something none us is ever going to forget,” said Madison Guebert, SDSU senior guard. “And I just couldn’t be more proud to be apart of team that is so special.”

There was a lot of emotion outside the SDSU locker room which was to be expected. But all but one team in this tournament ends it’s season in tears, and these Jackrabbits all admitted afterwards that they have nothing to hang their heads about.