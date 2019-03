Sandbag Drop Off Stations Are Available

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Now that the threat for flooding is diminishing, the City of Sioux Falls is collecting sandbags.

People were taking advantage of the “drop off” sites that opened on Saturday morning. Areas are set up in the parking lots of Riverdale, Tomar, and Sherman parks. “Drop off” hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday through April 13th.