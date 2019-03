Stampede Shutout Cedar Rapids

Stampede shutout Cedar Rapids 5-0

SIOUX FALLS, SD—The Stampede wasted no time avenging their loss to Fargo Friday night, as they dominate Cedar Rapids 5-0. Sioux Falls Blake Bride netted 2 goals for the Herd, and now has 13 on the season. Also tacking on goals for the Stampede were Andre Lee, Ryan Sullivan, and Austen Swankler.