The Sioux River Roast Off

SIOUX FALLS, SD- In Sioux Falls, a first-ever coffee competition goes beyond the cup by bringing coffee lovers together for a good cause.

The inaugural Sioux River Roast Off welcomed 12 local and regional coffee shops and roasters to put their best coffee to the taste test. People got to try the coffee and vote for their favorite and bags of coffee beans were also on sale. But just by being there, people supported the Community Outreach organization and their fight to end homelessness.

“It’s just knowing and helping so that we can make sure more people keep the keys to their homes. Keep their families together and every little bit helps,” says Amy Benda of Community Outreach.

Coffea is one of the local coffee shops taking part. The business couldn’t wait to combine their passion and the chance to give back.

“Something like this that drives a community together to support our community, we’re definitely for that and it’s just a fun thing. In the area, there’s not a whole lot of coffee events that happen. So seeing an opportunity to bring people together around something that we care so much about was definitely a slam dunk,” says Coffea C.E.O. Bryan Kegley.

All proceeds from the event were donated to the Community Outreach organization. Organizers say they raised over $11,000.