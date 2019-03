Twins Fall To Indians 2-1

Minnesota falls to Cleveland 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—After a near perfect Opening Day, the Twins fall back to reality with a 2-1 loss to Cleveland. Hanley Ramirez sent one beyond the fence for the Indians, as Jon Edwards picks up the win. Picking up the loss for the Twins is Blake Parker. The Twins will end their home stand tomorrow against Cleveland at 1:10 PM.