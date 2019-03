USF Splits Double Header with Bemidji

USF won the first game 8-0, but lost the second 9-6

SIOUX FALLS, SD— University of Sioux Falls softball team took on Bemidji today in a double header. They won the first game easily 8-0. But, they were 5-0 in the second game and then lost 9-6. The Cougars are now 11-14 on the season.