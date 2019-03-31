Golfing Season Begins in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Golfing season has begun. Prairie Green Golf Course opened Wednesday in Sioux Falls, an entire month ahead of last season. Fortunately flooding did not affect them much, so they were in good shape to open. They are even allowing carts. Elmwood Golf Course is also partially open.

“We just made it a priority. We felt like if there was a chance to get open, even if the golf course conditions weren’t going to be perfect with dormant turf, that we wanted to open and make sure there was a place that people can enjoy,” said Justin Arlt, General Manager of Sioux Falls Golf.

Golfers are excited to get out and play. More than 170 golfers showed up on opening day last week and the cooler temperatures won’t keep them away.

“Extremely happy to get out here and you can tell by the weather is cool, but the golfers are flocking in. And I’m here with my friends, as those guys always know, I’m a die-hard and we golf until they close,” said golfer Steve Bertrand.

Folks have come from all over to play like Minneapolis, Aberdeen and even North Dakota.