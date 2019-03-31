KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Cupboard Not Bare For SDSU Despite Graduations Of Miller & Guebert

Sweet 16 Berth Likely To Be A Boon To Program Moving Forward

PORTLAND, OR — South Dakota State’s Sweet 16 loss to Oregon not only ended the Jackrabbits season, it brought the curtain down on the remarkable careers of Macy Miller and Madison Guebert.

And next season will certainly look much different without two of the greatest players in program history.

“Yeah right now I’ll be honest, this really stinks. But I’m proud of Madi, I’m proud of Syd Palmer, the seniors, what we accomplished. I’m proud of our teammates. We made history this year so there’s nothing we can be sad about.” Miller says.

Despite the graduations of Madison and Macy, there is still plenty of talent coming back next year. Letscher native Myah Selland will likely be SDSU’s focal point next year. She averaged 12 points per game as a sophomore and scored 13 in their Sweet 16 loss to Oregon.

Big Ten transfers Rylie Cascio-Jensen and Tagyn Larson, who averaged 10 points a game, will be the anchor seniors next year with increased roles likely for Tylee Irwin and Paiton Burckhard.

“We have so much talent and just working together and seeing what clicks I think will be the key for sure.” Cascio-Jensen says.

“We learned a lot from those seniors. So just pushing each other in practice and just finding a balance together as a team, obviously roles are going to switch, people are going to have to step up next year, but I think we’re fully capable of doing that.” Burckhard says.

A tough non-conference schedule that includes another game at Oregon will wait for them, as will arch rival South Dakota who loses just one player off their NCAA Tournament team this season.

But a trip to the Sweet 16 will only benefit this program moving forward, especially on the recruiting trail, and there’s reason to believe another trip to the regional semifinal might not be that far off.

“It’s a great opportunity to really grow in a special way as a team. They’ve set a new bar that we’ll try and aspire to every single year. And everybody goes through that process.” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston says.