KDLT AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT-Former SDSU Coach Nancy Neiber Proud To Watch Jacks At Sweet 16 In Portland

Helped Build Successful SDSU Program From 1984-2000

PORTLAND, OR — On Friday night South Dakota State will play the biggest game in program history at the NCAA Division One Sweet 16 in Portland in front of the largest audience they’ll ever have.

And it all probably wouldn’t have been possible if not for the efforts of Nancy Neiber, the head coach who took over in 1984, and built the program from scratch.

“It’s such a proud moment for me to be able to travel here and watch our student athletes compete at this level.” Neiber says.

Taking over an SDSU program in 1984 that had been coming off back-to-back 8-17 seasons, the Pierre native would go on to win 301 games in 16 seasons using a recruiting plan that hasn’t changed that much in nearly 40 years.

“The recruiting area is still the same from the 80s’. We start at Brookings and the circle gets a little wider and a little wider and a little wider. Built this program with midwestern, South Dakota and North Dakota young women who can compete at this level.” Nancy says.

And she’d also meet a young graduate assistant with the men’s team who would become her assistant during her final season in 1999-2000.

“Aaron Johnston was so young. So when I lost my assistant in August, and Aaron had left South Dakota State, and I called him and the one thing I said to Aaron was ‘Aaron if you decide to come and join the South Dakota State Jackrabbit team as an assistant, you may never get a men’s job.” Neiber says.

Johnston took over the following year and the rest is a history that Neiber is all too happy to watch unfold.

“They know where we’ve been, they know where we’re going and they know where they want to be. I’m so proud of this program.” Nancy says.