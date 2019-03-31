Kick-boxers Are “Kicking” For Camp Gilbert

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Experts say each year, there are 40-thousand people diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Studies from ‘Beyond Type 1″ show that 200-thousand people under the age of 20 are living with Type 1 Diabetes. But before they enter into the ring, they are not the only ones preparing for the fight of their lives.”

Kick-boxers put their gloves up at Farrell’s Extreme body Shape in Sioux Falls to support the kids at Camp Gilbert in Waubay, just east of Aberdeen. Kids as young as 8 all the way to seniors in high school attend the week-long summer camp. But unlike other camps, Camp Gilbert is for kids with Type 1 Diabetes.

“We have (a little bit) different regimens. They do all of the same things, but there’s a little bit more attention to taking you insulin and eating on time,” says the Director of Camp Gilbert Sherry Peer.

The main goal of the camp is to help kids get comfortable with diabetes. Around 120 kids from South Dakota and surrounding states attend the camp. It takes about 70-thousand dollars between equipment, housing, and medical needs to run the camp. So both Farrell’s locations in Sioux Falls wanted to step up to host the inaugural “Kick-A-Thon,” especially since it hits close to home.

“We’ve got a member and both of her kids come to camp every year. I mean, so this impacts this community. To see the Farrell’s community (really) just rally around everyone and say ‘we’re going to have an awesome workout for a really good cause,” says Sami Zoss of Farrell’s Extreme Body Shape.

The workout is a free-will donation and between both locations, an anonymous donor will match up to 25-hundred dollars. Some instructors at Farrell’s also volunteer at Camp Gilbert in the summer. You can make a donation on the Camp Gilbert website.