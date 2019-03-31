Residents Are Using The Bike Paths Once Again

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Some Sioux Falls recreational areas are opening back up after flooding the past two weeks. Despite the chilly weekend, people are taking advantage of the bike path.

An 11 mile stretch of the highly utilized trail was deemed safe to use once again on Friday. The trail from 49th Street in Sioux Falls, going north, to Falls Park Drive, is open for biking, walking and running. But the trail that goes under the bridge at Falls Park Drive remains under water, and is still closed off.