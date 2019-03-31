Storm Suffer First Loss At Arizona

Rattlers Defeat Sioux Falls 58-40

PHOENIX, AZ — Four turnovers put an end to the Sioux Falls Storm’s four game win streak, as the Arizona Rattlers handed Sioux Falls its first loss of the season, 58-40, on Sunday afternoon at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Storm’s (4-1) Calen Cambpell carried seven times for 33 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also taking a kickoff back for a 56-yard score.

Arizona’s (4-0) Jarrod Harrington caught six passes for 75 yards and a pair of scores.

Sioux Falls is back on the road next Saturday at Bismarck.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!