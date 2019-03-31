Tax Law Changes, Experts Fielding Questions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The deadline to file taxes is just over two weeks away. Because of tax law changes nationwide, the biggest in 30 years, some things may be different as you file yours. KDLT’s Miranda Paige spoke with a tax expert who’s getting a lot of questions.

Tim Ness loves tax season. He opened Ness Tax and Bookkeeping Service in 1999. Before that he worked for the IRS. He welcomes questions and has received a lot of them this year.

“There’s a lot of changes both good and bad for folks that give and take in the new legislation and it really depends on each individuals or families circumstances whether they benefit or suffer under the new tax law,” said Ness.

Many in South Dakota are dealing with flood damage. Under the old tax law some folks might have been able to deduct sudden or unexpected property damage, which is called casualty losses.

“Under the new tax law, we need to have a federally declared disaster area before we could deduct casualty losses for fires or floods,” said Ness.

Another big change: people can no longer deduct from unreimbursed employee business expenses.

“‘This has been very hurtful for sales folks, electricians, certain contractors, things of that nature. If they paid for tools or travel costs, they can no longer deduct,” said Ness.

However, if you’re self employed, you can deduct these expenses.

A change that will affect everyone is the doubling of the standard deduction.

“It’s supposed to make it easier for individuals to file their tax returns, to give them a larger reduction than what they are use to getting under the old ways,” said Ness.

This means for some, it may be more beneficial not to itemize deductions because the standard deduction may be higher.

But if you’re thinking about itemizing: “People can still deduct charitable giving, they can deduct mortgage interest and real estate taxes. Mortgage insurance premiums though were not renewed, so they are no longer deductible,” said Ness.

Overall Ness has seen a positive response from clients.

“We’ve seen a significant amount of people benefiting from the new tax law. Probably 80 to 90 percent of our clients pay less taxes in the end. And it seems like the new tax law is working for them,” said Ness.

With all the new changes Ness recommends you do your research before filing taxes. There is information on the IRS website that can help: https://www.irs.gov/forms-instructions