$12M Ellis Road Reconstruction Project Restarts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Drivers who take Ellis Road between 41st and 12th Streets are urged to plan for extra time on their commute or find another route as construction crews get back to work.

Road work began last spring and was delayed by rainy and cold weather in the fall. The $12 million project is expanding Ellis Road from two lanes to four lanes with a median and turn lanes at some intersections.

The road will remain open during construction but some lane closures will happen.

For local business owners, the delay has been frustrating.

“It’s been a long year. They were supposed to have the road through 12th Street all ready, and then come back and complete the rest of it this summer. They didn’t get that far due to the weather. It’s hurt the business, I’m not going to lie. Anytime you have construction in front of your business and its not done, it hurts the traffic,” said Don Rose, Owner of Shenanigans Bar & Grill.

Ellis Road is expected to be complete and open to traffic this year by early fall.