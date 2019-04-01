3 Killed in Cass County Crash Identified

TOWER CITY, N.D. – Authorities have identified three people killed in eastern North Dakota in a head-on collision followed by another crash.

The Highway Patrol says the driver of a van, 40-year-old Matthew Wipf and two passengers, 43-year-old Kathy Wipf and 46-year-old Dorothy Decker, were killed when a teenager driving an SUV crossed the center line on Cass County Highway 10 late Friday night. Two others in the van and the 16-year-old driver of the SUV were injured.

Shortly after head-on collision, a 37-year-old man from Utica, South Dakota, driving a pickup, crashed into the SUV. He wasn’t hurt, but was arrested for drunken driving and possession of marijuana.

The Wipfs were from Tower City and Decker was from Ipswich, South Dakota.