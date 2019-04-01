Brian Allmendinger Stepping Down As Gregory Head Football Coach

Taking Assistant Position At Milbank To Be Closer To Family

GREGORY, S.D. — After 11 excellent years at Gregory, head coach Brian Allmendinger is stepping down to spend more time with family and take an assistant coaching job at Milbank High School.

Allmendinger won 82 games and led the Gorillas to three state championships. That included a run of 28 straight wins from 2016 through 2018 and consecutive 9AA titles.

The move to Milbank allows him to be closer to family in the northern region.