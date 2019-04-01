David Jenkins Jr. Mulling Transfer Options After Getting Scholarship Release From SDSU

Sophomore Has Scored 1,194 Points In Two Seasons With Jackrabbits

BROOKINGS, S.D. — From their shocking loss to 8th seed Western Illinois in the Summit League Tournament, to TJ Otzelberger leaving last week to take over at UNLV, the month of March was one bad joke for SDSU men’s basketball fans.

And April Fools Day isn’t getting the new month off to a better start for the Jackrabbits either.

Sophomore guard David Jenkins Junior announced via Twitter tonight that, due to the recent coaching changes at SDSU, he has decided to re-open his recruitment and has been granted a scholarship release from the school. Though Jenkins did go on to say that it doesn’t necessarily mean he will leave, he does want to take the opportunity to see what school will give him the best opportunity to “achieve his dreams”. You can read his full tweet/letter below:

Let Go, Let God ????????‍♂️???????? pic.twitter.com/dpQeg6wXI8 — David Jenkins Jr (@WorldStarDave) April 1, 2019

If he does leave it could be a crippling blow to next year’s Jackrabbit team which will be led by first year head coach Eric Henderson. In two years Jenkins was an All-Summit League star who scored 1,194 points and made an SDSU record 112 three pointers last season.

The Tacoma native could become the second Jackrabbit to transfer after freshman Ryan Kreuger announced his intent to leave last week, and top incoming recruit Caleb Grille also announced that he had re-opened his recruitment in the wake of Otzelberger’s departure.

Jenkins departure would leave the Jacks with just eight scholarship players, with only four playing in thirty or more career games.

Though he would have to sit out a year, David would still have two years of eligibility remaining if he transfers thanks to never having been redshirted at SDSU.