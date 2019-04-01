Jacob Prouty Pushed Himself & Clark/Willow Lake To New Heights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jacob Prouty always had someone pushing him on the basketball court.

“Ever since I can remember I’ve been playing basketball. Dad always getting me to get to my next level, play as hard as I can. Same with my brother and my sister, always pushing me to be the best player I can be. I like to say I’m a point guard. Make my other teammates better as much as possible.” Clark/Willow Lake Senior Guard Jacob Prouty says.

And even at a school like Clark/Willow Lake, which has already had high flying alums like Skyler Flatten, it made him unique.

“He’s such a competitor. He’s a great player, he’s a competitor, he competes every day and that’s what makes him unique. He’s never satisfied with whatever he has or whatever he’s done. He’s always looking for something bigger and better.” Clark/Willow Lake Head Coach Jerome Nesheim says.

Which was trying to deliver the Cyclones first state basketball championship, something Jacob fell just a few shots shy of in 2018.

“I was like, this ain’t gonna happen again! I don’t want that feeling again! So I had to take over a little bit and do what I do best.” Jacob says.

And Prouty didn’t. Over the last two games of this year’s state tournament he scored 72 points, including 35 of the Cyclones 49 points in their championship win over DeSmet.

“You just got to know your role and know your position. I had a feeling that we had to get going and get momentum going so I had to take over a little bit. That atmosphere is amazing. When you get out there words can’t explain how awesome it is. It’s just a good feeling when you go out there and the crowd is going nuts and you’re just having a good time.” Prouty says.

Always striving for more is why his coach believes that, when Jacob goes to college…..

“They’re going to see the guy that I see out there. He’s such a competitor. He’s going to compete from the first day of practice to the last day. And those are the types of kids that win games.” Nesheim says.

….he’ll help push someone else to new heights!