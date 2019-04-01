Police: 4 Killed in North Dakota Office Building

Courtesy: KVRR

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota authorities say four people were found dead inside a property management company in Mandan and police are looking for a suspect.

Mandan police say they have not yet identified the deceased but the victims were three men and one woman. Authorities are not saying how they were killed.

The company, RJR Maintenance and Management, is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip. Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.